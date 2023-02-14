Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) marked $10.02 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $10.26. While Blink Charging Co. has underperformed by -2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLNK fell by -57.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.99 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.88% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, Needham Reiterated Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BLNK. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. also rated BLNK shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 21, 2022. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 22, 2022, but set its price target from $41 to $29. Cowen November 22, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BLNK, as published in its report on November 22, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from November 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for BLNK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 168.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Blink Charging Co.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BLNK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.51%, with a loss of -27.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.75, showing growth from the present price of $10.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blink Charging Co. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BLNK has increased by 0.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,276,694 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.99 million, following the purchase of 6,420 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BLNK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 7,590 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,092,438.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -9,904 position in BLNK. Irish Life Investment Managers Lt purchased an additional 2104.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.24%, now holding 0.88 million shares worth $11.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Canada Life Investment Management increased its BLNK holdings by 9,884.23% and now holds 0.85 million BLNK shares valued at $11.57 million with the added 0.84 million shares during the period. BLNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.80% at present.