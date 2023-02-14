As of Monday, Allbirds Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock closed at $2.86, up from $2.85 the previous day. While Allbirds Inc. has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIRD fell by -75.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.13 to $2.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.76% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BIRD. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded BIRD shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for BIRD, as published in its report on July 21, 2022. Stifel’s report from July 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for BIRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Allbirds Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BIRD is recording 1.63M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.92%, with a loss of -6.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.90, showing growth from the present price of $2.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allbirds Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BIRD has decreased by -20.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,045,724 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.38 million, following the sale of -1,839,776 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BIRD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 102,724 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,818,923.

At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its BIRD holdings by -36.05% and now holds 1.94 million BIRD shares valued at $5.32 million with the lessened -1.09 million shares during the period. BIRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.60% at present.