Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) closed Monday at $2.85 per share, down from $2.90 a day earlier. While Waterdrop Inc. has underperformed by -1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WDH rose by 77.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.36 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 72.99% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for WDH.

Analysis of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Waterdrop Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WDH is recording an average volume of 650.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.59%, with a loss of -6.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.52, showing decline from the present price of $2.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WDH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Waterdrop Inc. Shares?

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Diversified market. When comparing Waterdrop Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 135.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WDH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WDH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 200,000.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -20,100 position in WDH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd. sold an additional 9840.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -29.99%, now holding 22968.0 shares worth $72349.0. At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its WDH holdings by -17.19% and now holds 16771.0 WDH shares valued at $52829.0 with the lessened 3481.0 shares during the period. WDH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.00% at present.