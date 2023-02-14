The share price of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) rose to $18.92 per share on Monday from $18.85. While Rivian Automotive Inc. has overperformed by 0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIVN fell by -70.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.50 to $15.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.99% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Truist Reiterated Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) to Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RIVN. Evercore ISI also rated RIVN shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2022. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on September 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $65. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for RIVN, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53500.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RIVN is recording an average volume of 21.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a loss of -6.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.78, showing growth from the present price of $18.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rivian Automotive Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RIVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RIVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RIVN has decreased by -17.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 116,604,950 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.26 billion, following the sale of -24,027,422 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in RIVN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,548,008 additional shares for a total stake of worth $841.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 43,375,694.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 774,445 position in RIVN. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.87 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.22%, now holding 24.6 million shares worth $477.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management L increased its RIVN holdings by 0.80% and now holds 21.93 million RIVN shares valued at $425.54 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. RIVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.40% at present.