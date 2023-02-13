In the current trading session, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) stock is trading at the price of $0.22, a gain of 0.36% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -92.30% less than its 52-week high of $2.87 and 2.74% better than its 52-week low of $0.22. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -74.59% below the high and +2.37% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TIVC’s SMA-200 is $1.5445.

It is also essential to consider TIVC stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.22 for the last year.TIVC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.37, resulting in an 0.35 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC): Earnings History

If we examine Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.27, slashing the consensus of -$0.32. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.05, resulting in a 15.60% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.27 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.32. That was a difference of $0.05 and a surprise of 15.60%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 31.12% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.33% of its stock and 0.48% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc. holding total of 8900.0 shares that make 0.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1958.0.

The securities firm Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 7722.0 shares of TIVC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.08%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1699.0.

An overview of Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) traded 813,876 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6469 and price change of -0.47. With the moving average of $0.7486 and a price change of -1.10, about 368,966 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TIVC’s 100-day average volume is 202,138 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1413 and a price change of -1.53.