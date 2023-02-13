Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) marked $8.39 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $8.48. While Veritone Inc. has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERI fell by -55.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.25 to $4.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.90% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on April 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VERI. BofA Securities also rated VERI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 09, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Hold rating on December 21, 2020, and assigned a price target of $25. Craig Hallum July 06, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for VERI, as published in its report on July 06, 2020. Craig Hallum’s report from November 07, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $3 for VERI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 63.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Veritone Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 677.49K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VERI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.78%, with a loss of -7.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.30, showing decline from the present price of $8.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

The recent increase in stakes in VERI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Banta Asset Management LP’s position in VERI has decreased by -3.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,280,794 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.27 million, following the sale of -84,900 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in VERI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -18,599 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,264,144.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 22,381 position in VERI. Private Management Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.72%, now holding 1.03 million shares worth $8.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its VERI holdings by -4.39% and now holds 0.88 million VERI shares valued at $7.46 million with the lessened 40551.0 shares during the period. VERI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.00% at present.