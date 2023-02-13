A share of IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) closed at $4.81 per share on Friday, up from $4.69 day before. While IonQ Inc. has overperformed by 2.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONQ fell by -66.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.66 to $3.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.28% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On June 08, 2022, Needham started tracking IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on November 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for IONQ.

Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1085.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

IonQ Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IONQ is registering an average volume of 3.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.43%, with a loss of -12.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.40, showing growth from the present price of $4.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IonQ Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IONQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IONQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IONQ has increased by 10.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,879,158 shares of the stock, with a value of $66.06 million, following the purchase of 1,462,286 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in IONQ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.90%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its IONQ holdings by 16.04% and now holds 2.35 million IONQ shares valued at $10.45 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. IONQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.50% at present.