CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) closed Friday at $8.90 per share, up from $8.84 a day earlier. While CureVac N.V. has overperformed by 0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVAC fell by -52.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.49 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.08% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 19, 2023, UBS Upgraded CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CVAC. BofA Securities also Downgraded CVAC shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2022. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on January 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $52. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for CVAC, as published in its report on October 22, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from June 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for CVAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -61.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CureVac N.V.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CVAC is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.82%, with a loss of -19.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.86, showing growth from the present price of $8.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CureVac N.V. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CVAC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -19,429 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 582,066.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 1,831 position in CVAC. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.38%, now holding 0.47 million shares worth $5.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its CVAC holdings by 0.53% and now holds 0.33 million CVAC shares valued at $3.59 million with the added 1758.0 shares during the period. CVAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.90% at present.