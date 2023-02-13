Currently, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) stock is trading at $0.12, marking a fall of -7.26% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -89.15% below its 52-week high of $1.06 and 33.57% above its 52-week low of $0.09. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -29.18% below the high and +1.73% above the low.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AULT’s SMA-200 is $0.2288.

As well, it is important to consider AULT stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.40.AULT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.11, resulting in an 1.82 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

An overview of Ault Alliance Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) traded 6,934,864 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1325 and price change of -0.03. With the moving average of $0.1259 and a price change of -0.02, about 6,434,917 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AULT’s 100-day average volume is 6,123,661 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.1463 and a price change of -0.11.