Currently, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) stock is trading at $3.47, marking a fall of -12.25% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -80.84% below its 52-week high of $18.14 and 273.66% above its 52-week low of $0.93. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -27.76% below the high and +199.17% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider SOUN stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 29.32.

How does SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Earnings History

If we examine SoundHound AI Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.15, slashing the consensus of -$0.16. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 6.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.15 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.16. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 6.30%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 23.91% of shares. A total of 44 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.47% of its stock and 19.01% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Anchorage Capital Group, LLC holding total of 3.2 million shares that make 2.03% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 11.19 million.

The securities firm Cota Capital Management, Llc holds 2.04 million shares of SOUN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.29%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7.14 million.

An overview of SoundHound AI Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) traded 19,742,268 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.39 and price change of +2.38. With the moving average of $1.65 and a price change of +2.31, about 8,594,643 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SOUN’s 100-day average volume is 4,498,946 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.14 and a price change of +0.55.