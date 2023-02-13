Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) closed Friday at $0.91 per share, up from $0.89 a day earlier. While Sono Group N.V. has overperformed by 1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEV fell by -85.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.75 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.42% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SEV. B. Riley Securities also rated SEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 04, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SEV, as published in its report on December 13, 2021.

Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1625.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sono Group N.V.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -224.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SEV is recording an average volume of 1.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a loss of -7.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.14, showing growth from the present price of $0.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sono Group N.V. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its SEV holdings by -2.51% and now holds 0.48 million SEV shares valued at $0.48 million with the lessened 12334.0 shares during the period. SEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.90% at present.