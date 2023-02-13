A share of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) closed at $17.38 per share on Friday, up from $16.73 day before. While Symbotic Inc. has overperformed by 3.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYM rose by 75.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.48 to $8.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.43% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2022, UBS started tracking Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on July 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated SYM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2022. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SYM, as published in its report on July 05, 2022. Needham’s report from July 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for SYM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 167.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Symbotic Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SYM is registering an average volume of 239.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.63%, with a gain of 14.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.27, showing growth from the present price of $17.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Symbotic Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Shell Companies market, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is based in the USA. When comparing Symbotic Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 560.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 74.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP’s position in SYM has decreased by -31.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,022,714 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.01 million, following the sale of -464,686 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 754,698.

SYM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.60% at present.