As of Friday, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock closed at $0.80, down from $0.92 the previous day. While JE Cleantech Holdings Limited has underperformed by -13.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JCSE is recording 407.24K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.74%, with a gain of 8.27% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JCSE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JCSE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 38,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $27886.0, following the purchase of 38,200 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 29,380 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21447.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,380.

JCSE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.60% at present.