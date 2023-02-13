Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) marked $10.06 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $10.01. While Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACB fell by -14.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.20 to $3.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.22% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2023, UBS started tracking Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) recommending Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PACB. Scotiabank also rated PACB shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 05, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on January 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $31. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PACB, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. Cowen’s report from October 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for PACB shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.35M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PACB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.00%, with a loss of -13.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PACB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PACB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in PACB has decreased by -10.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,691,681 shares of the stock, with a value of $284.92 million, following the sale of -3,000,813 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PACB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 590,286 additional shares for a total stake of worth $220.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,910,543.

During the first quarter, Jackson Square Partners LLC subtracted a -5,252,922 position in PACB. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.63%, now holding 14.95 million shares worth $165.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, increased its PACB holdings by 0.32% and now holds 14.39 million PACB shares valued at $159.61 million with the added 46477.0 shares during the period. PACB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.90% at present.