United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) closed Friday at $2.05 per share, down from $2.46 a day earlier. While United Insurance Holdings Corp. has underperformed by -16.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIHC fell by -48.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.04 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 78.23% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for UIHC. Wells Fargo also Downgraded UIHC shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 08, 2019. Raymond James May 14, 2018d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for UIHC, as published in its report on May 14, 2018. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

The current dividend for UIHC investors is set at $0.24 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UIHC is recording an average volume of 260.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.00%, with a loss of -15.64% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze United Insurance Holdings Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UIHC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UIHC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s position in UIHC has decreased by -2.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,774,648 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.3 million, following the sale of -45,327 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in UIHC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.68%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,295 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 623,552.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -308,517 position in UIHC. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional 74898.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.31%, now holding 0.22 million shares worth $0.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lido Advisors LLC increased its UIHC holdings by 22.84% and now holds 0.22 million UIHC shares valued at $0.4 million with the added 40000.0 shares during the period. UIHC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.70% at present.