In Friday’s session, EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) marked $0.48 per share, up from $0.40 in the previous session. While EZFill Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 19.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EZFL fell by -64.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.50 to $0.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.65% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 115.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

EZFill Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -87.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EZFL has an average volume of 39.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.23%, with a gain of 4.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EZFL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EZFill Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EZFL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EZFL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in EZFL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -43.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -122,469 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77141.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 157,430.

At the end of the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC decreased its EZFL holdings by -8.84% and now holds 14274.0 EZFL shares valued at $6994.0 with the lessened 1385.0 shares during the period. EZFL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.70% at present.