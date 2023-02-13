In the current trading session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) stock is trading at the price of $1.43, a gain of 16.26% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -95.86% less than its 52-week high of $34.50 and 150.83% better than its 52-week low of $0.57. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.57% below the high and +69.04% above the low.

It is also essential to consider PGY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.07 for the last year.

How does Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 17.01% of shares. A total of 39 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 30.36% of its stock and 36.58% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC holding total of 74.38 million shares that make 14.70% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 134.64 million.

The securities firm Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 40.09 million shares of PGY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.92%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 72.56 million.

An overview of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) traded 2,001,495 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0942 and price change of +0.32. With the moving average of $0.9878 and a price change of +0.42, about 3,437,790 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PGY’s 100-day average volume is 2,549,730 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2011 and a price change of -0.87.