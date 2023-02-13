As of Friday, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BYND) stock closed at $15.99, down from $16.25 the previous day. While Beyond Meat Inc. has underperformed by -1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYND fell by -74.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.59 to $11.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.69% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 09, 2022, Argus Downgraded Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) to Sell. A report published by Barclays on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BYND. Goldman also reiterated BYND shares as ‘Sell’, quoting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 23, 2022. Piper Sandler Reiterated the rating as Underweight on August 24, 2022, but set its price target from $12 to $9. Barclays May 12, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for BYND, as published in its report on May 12, 2022. UBS’s report from March 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $48 for BYND shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Beyond Meat Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BYND is recording 2.63M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.77%, with a loss of -17.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing decline from the present price of $15.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beyond Meat Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BYND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BYND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BYND has increased by 5.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,864,865 shares of the stock, with a value of $96.36 million, following the purchase of 313,105 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BYND during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -85,270 additional shares for a total stake of worth $58.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,538,420.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 32,325 position in BYND. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 35.91%, now holding 1.36 million shares worth $22.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its BYND holdings by 88.99% and now holds 1.17 million BYND shares valued at $19.2 million with the added 0.55 million shares during the period. BYND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.20% at present.