As of Friday, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock closed at $2.17, down from $2.30 the previous day. While Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has underperformed by -5.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRCL fell by -46.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.69 to $1.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.83% in the last 200 days.

On December 08, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on September 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GRCL. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on June 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GRCL, as published in its report on April 04, 2022. Citigroup’s report from February 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for GRCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)

One of the most important indicators of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GRCL is recording 370.30K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.85%, with a gain of 2.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.29, showing growth from the present price of $2.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital International, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GRCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.76%.

