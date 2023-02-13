A share of Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) closed at $1.13 per share on Friday, up from $1.12 day before. While Express Inc. has overperformed by 0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXPR fell by -74.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.93 to $0.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.96% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2018, Wedbush started tracking Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) recommending Neutral. A report published by B. Riley FBR Inc. on November 30, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for EXPR. Wolfe Research also reiterated EXPR shares as ‘Peer Perform’, quoting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 02, 2017. UBS Reiterated the rating as Sell on June 02, 2017, but set its price target from $8 to $6. UBS resumed its ‘Sell’ rating for EXPR, as published in its report on April 18, 2017. Mizuho’s report from December 02, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $13 for EXPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. FBR & Co. also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Express Inc. (EXPR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Express Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 304.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EXPR is registering an average volume of 3.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.85%, with a loss of -4.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Express Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXPR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXPR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,434,783 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.3 million, following the purchase of 5,434,783 additional shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. made another decreased to its shares in EXPR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -263,190 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,822,073.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -140,859 position in EXPR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 10981.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.32%, now holding 3.49 million shares worth $4.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its EXPR holdings by -29.38% and now holds 2.17 million EXPR shares valued at $2.52 million with the lessened -0.9 million shares during the period. EXPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.30% at present.