Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) marked $7.91 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $7.50. While Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 5.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DFLI fell by -20.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.75 to $6.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.19% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 11, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) recommending Buy. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on November 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DFLI. Stifel also rated DFLI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2022.

Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 81.09K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DFLI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.46%, with a gain of 14.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.33, showing growth from the present price of $7.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DFLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DFLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DFLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Heights Capital Management, Inc.’s position in DFLI has decreased by -0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 348,364 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.39 million, following the sale of -1,636 additional shares during the last quarter. W.R. Berkley Corp. made another decreased to its shares in DFLI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -53.59%.

At the end of the first quarter, Periscope Capital, Inc. decreased its DFLI holdings by -68.32% and now holds 0.2 million DFLI shares valued at $1.34 million with the lessened -0.42 million shares during the period. DFLI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.90% at present.