A share of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) closed at $1.46 per share on Friday, down from $1.57 day before. While Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has underperformed by -7.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GROM fell by -96.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.95 to $1.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.50% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GROM is registering an average volume of 2.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.56%, with a loss of -22.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GROM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grom Social Enterprises Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GROM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GROM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in GROM has increased by 29,829.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 106,848 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.23 million, following the purchase of 106,491 additional shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Trust Co. made another increased to its shares in GROM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2,898.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 15,566 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34621.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,103.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 475 position in GROM. Weaver Consulting Group LLC purchased an additional 10393.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2,903.07%, now holding 10751.0 shares worth $23115.0. GROM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.40% at present.