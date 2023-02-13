D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)’s stock is trading at $1.07 at the moment marking a fall of -5.31% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -91.91% less than their 52-week high of $13.23, and 4.90% over their 52-week low of $1.02. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -41.70% below the high and +4.51% above the low.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Further, it is important to consider QBTS stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 16.87.

How does D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): Earnings History

If we examine D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.11, slashing the consensus of -$0.12. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 8.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.11 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.12. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 8.30%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.07% of shares. A total of 31 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 128.99% of its stock and 137.33% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Public Sector Pension Investment Board holding total of 59.43 million shares that make 94.19% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 63.59 million.

The securities firm Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 7.94 million shares of QBTS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.58%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8.5 million.

An overview of D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) traded 3,212,824 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2654 and price change of -0.60. With the moving average of $1.5894 and a price change of -1.26, about 1,836,552 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, QBTS’s 100-day average volume is 995,418 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.1378 and a price change of -5.48.