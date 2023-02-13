The share price of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) rose to $0.82 per share on Friday from $0.79. While Compugen Ltd. has overperformed by 3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEN fell by -75.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.57 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.85% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) to Hold. Stifel also rated CGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 13, 2020. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CGEN, as published in its report on April 22, 2020. SunTrust’s report from March 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Compugen Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CGEN is recording an average volume of 687.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.22%, with a loss of -15.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.07, showing growth from the present price of $0.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compugen Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in CGEN has increased by 108.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,410,414 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.09 million, following the purchase of 1,252,930 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in CGEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 82.50%.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its CGEN holdings by 200.43% and now holds 1.52 million CGEN shares valued at $1.32 million with the added 1.01 million shares during the period. CGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.30% at present.