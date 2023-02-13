The share price of Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) fell to $14.48 per share on Friday from $15.61. While Asana Inc. has underperformed by -7.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASAN fell by -76.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.89 to $11.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.08% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for ASAN. Credit Suisse also rated ASAN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2022. MoffettNathanson Initiated an Market Perform rating on September 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ASAN, as published in its report on September 01, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from July 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for ASAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Asana Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -190.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ASAN is recording an average volume of 3.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.75%, with a loss of -13.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.50, showing growth from the present price of $14.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Asana Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Himension Capital’s position in ASAN has increased by 78.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,536,622 shares of the stock, with a value of $116.82 million, following the purchase of 3,305,256 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ASAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 158,651 additional shares for a total stake of worth $105.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,830,742.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC added a 949,305 position in ASAN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.75%, now holding 4.71 million shares worth $72.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Voya Investment Management Co. LL increased its ASAN holdings by 8,618.31% and now holds 2.44 million ASAN shares valued at $37.79 million with the added 2.41 million shares during the period. ASAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.10% at present.