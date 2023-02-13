As of Friday, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (AMEX:ASXC) stock closed at $0.75, up from $0.71 the previous day. While Asensus Surgical Inc. has overperformed by 5.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASXC fell by -16.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.90 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.50% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On September 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASXC.

Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

One of the most important indicators of Asensus Surgical Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ASXC is recording 1.23M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.53%, with a loss of -0.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASXC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Asensus Surgical Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASXC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASXC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASXC has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,351,386 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.08 million, following the purchase of 5,068 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ASXC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -20,584 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,653,424.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -2,318,995 position in ASXC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 4666.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.21%, now holding 2.19 million shares worth $1.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its ASXC holdings by 169.31% and now holds 1.0 million ASXC shares valued at $0.8 million with the added 0.63 million shares during the period. ASXC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.20% at present.