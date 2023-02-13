A share of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) closed at $6.32 per share on Friday, down from $6.52 day before. While EVgo Inc. has underperformed by -3.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVGO fell by -34.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.23 to $3.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.67% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on July 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for EVGO, as published in its report on April 28, 2022. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co.’s report from April 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for EVGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of EVgo Inc. (EVGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

EVgo Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EVGO is registering an average volume of 2.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.17%, with a loss of -5.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.65, showing growth from the present price of $6.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EVgo Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EVGO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EVGO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EVGO has increased by 0.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,279,277 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.26 million, following the purchase of 7,802 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EVGO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 23,605 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,148,951.

During the first quarter, Banque Pictet & Cie SA added a 544,000 position in EVGO. Pictet Asset Management SA sold an additional -1.06 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -34.63%, now holding 2.0 million shares worth $13.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its EVGO holdings by -6.96% and now holds 1.94 million EVGO shares valued at $13.35 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. EVGO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.10% at present.