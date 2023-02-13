The share price of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) fell to $4.33 per share on Friday from $4.40. While Akoustis Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKTS fell by -28.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.13 to $2.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.47% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 24, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on February 02, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AKTS. Craig Hallum also reiterated AKTS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 15, 2021. Northland Capital July 10, 2019d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AKTS, as published in its report on July 10, 2019. Craig Hallum’s report from May 13, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $12 for AKTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AKTS is recording an average volume of 652.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.03%, with a gain of 0.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.65, showing growth from the present price of $4.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akoustis Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AKTS has increased by 1.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,916,033 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.76 million, following the purchase of 39,054 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AKTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 105,812 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,630,593.

During the first quarter, Elemental Capital Partners LLC subtracted a -30,795 position in AKTS. Senvest Management LLC purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.20%, now holding 1.77 million shares worth $6.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its AKTS holdings by 8.47% and now holds 1.6 million AKTS shares valued at $5.9 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. AKTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.90% at present.