A share of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) closed at $8.52 per share on Thursday, down from $8.73 day before. While Vivid Seats Inc. has underperformed by -2.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEAT fell by -10.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.52 to $6.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.79% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On October 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) recommending Hold. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on August 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for SEAT. Piper Sandler also rated SEAT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on January 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $16. Citigroup January 03, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SEAT, as published in its report on January 03, 2022. Raymond James’s report from November 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for SEAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vivid Seats Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SEAT is registering an average volume of 465.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.45%, with a loss of -0.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.60, showing growth from the present price of $8.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vivid Seats Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Security Benefit Life Insurance C’s position in SEAT has decreased by -20.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,342,095 shares of the stock, with a value of $301.8 million, following the sale of -10,715,078 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in SEAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 705,194 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,577,860.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 413,873 position in SEAT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 77040.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.61%, now holding 2.21 million shares worth $16.14 million. SEAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.