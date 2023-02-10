As of Thursday, HubSpot Inc.’s (NYSE:HUBS) stock closed at $358.65, down from $362.17 the previous day. While HubSpot Inc. has underperformed by -0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUBS fell by -27.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $596.17 to $245.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.43% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Macquarie on November 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HUBS. Oppenheimer also rated HUBS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $350 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 27, 2022. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on June 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $550. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for HUBS, as published in its report on April 26, 2022. Cowen’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $750 for HUBS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of HubSpot Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HUBS is recording 723.64K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a loss of -9.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $372.89, showing growth from the present price of $358.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

The recent increase in stakes in HUBS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in HUBS has decreased by -1.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,196,978 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.5 billion, following the sale of -72,222 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HUBS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 91,104 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.22 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,206,057.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 528,802 position in HUBS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 5325.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.27%, now holding 2.01 million shares worth $580.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP decreased its HUBS holdings by -10.32% and now holds 1.66 million HUBS shares valued at $479.76 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. HUBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.80% at present.