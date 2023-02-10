A share of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) closed at $1.55 per share on Thursday, down from $1.66 day before. While Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VORB fell by -77.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.07 to $1.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.28% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) recommending Underperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VORB.

Analysis of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1545250.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VORB is registering an average volume of 385.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.15%, with a loss of -11.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VORB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VORB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VORB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,163,811 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.0 million, following the purchase of 2,163,811 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in VORB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 23.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 32,985 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 176,023.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -46,009 position in VORB. Penserra Capital Management LLC sold an additional 7912.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.01%, now holding 33710.0 shares worth $62364.0. At the end of the first quarter, Cowen & Co. LLC decreased its VORB holdings by -87.63% and now holds 28500.0 VORB shares valued at $52725.0 with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. VORB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.80% at present.