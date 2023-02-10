In Thursday’s session, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) marked $2.41 per share, down from $2.54 in the previous session. While Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has underperformed by -5.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UGP fell by -8.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.12 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.39% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2021, Citigroup started tracking Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 02, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for UGP. Citigroup February 10, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UGP, as published in its report on February 10, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

With UGP’s current dividend of $0.15 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UGP has an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a loss of -4.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.15, showing growth from the present price of $2.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Shares?

Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing giant Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is based in the Brazil and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -53.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UGP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UGP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UGP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.19%.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its UGP holdings by -6.30% and now holds 1.58 million UGP shares valued at $3.82 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. UGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.