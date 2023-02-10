As of Thursday, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (NYSE:SPOT) stock closed at $120.83, down from $123.68 the previous day. While Spotify Technology S.A. has underperformed by -2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPOT fell by -27.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $177.60 to $69.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.17% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) to Overweight. A report published by Atlantic Equities on February 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SPOT. The Benchmark Company also reiterated SPOT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 30, 2023. Jefferies January 12, 2023d the rating to Hold on January 12, 2023, and set its price target from $115 to $95. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SPOT, as published in its report on October 20, 2022. Citigroup’s report from July 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $150 for SPOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Spotify Technology S.A.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPOT is recording 1.99M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.94%, with a loss of -1.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $122.64, showing growth from the present price of $120.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spotify Technology S.A. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in SPOT has decreased by -0.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,937,554 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.21 billion, following the sale of -26,963 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SPOT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,833,838 additional shares for a total stake of worth $941.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,928,622.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem added a 5,812,519 position in SPOT. Alecta Pension Insurance Mutual purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.97%, now holding 3.04 million shares worth $239.66 million. SPOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.40% at present.