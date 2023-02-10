In Thursday’s session, AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) marked $42.66 per share, down from $42.75 in the previous session. While AtriCure Inc. has underperformed by -0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATRC fell by -35.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.31 to $32.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.20% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2021, Oppenheimer Downgraded AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) to Perform. A report published by Needham on December 18, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATRC. Needham also reiterated ATRC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 06, 2020. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on April 07, 2020, and assigned a price target of $45. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATRC, as published in its report on February 06, 2020. Needham’s report from January 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $48 for ATRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AtriCure Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ATRC has an average volume of 255.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a loss of -9.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.00, showing growth from the present price of $42.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AtriCure Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ATRC has increased by 0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,191,140 shares of the stock, with a value of $186.0 million, following the purchase of 5,271 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in ATRC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 46,474 additional shares for a total stake of worth $179.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,048,823.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. added a 203,951 position in ATRC. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 31948.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.07%, now holding 2.95 million shares worth $131.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its ATRC holdings by -7.47% and now holds 2.33 million ATRC shares valued at $103.29 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. ATRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.30% at present.