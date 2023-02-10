Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) closed Thursday at $25.89 per share, up from $24.55 a day earlier. While Paycor HCM Inc. has overperformed by 5.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PYCR fell by -2.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.95 to $20.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.80% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 09, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Citigroup on September 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PYCR. DA Davidson also rated PYCR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 29, 2022. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Market Perform rating on February 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PYCR, as published in its report on December 13, 2021. Truist’s report from September 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $46 for PYCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Paycor HCM Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PYCR is recording an average volume of 510.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a loss of -3.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.47, showing growth from the present price of $25.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PYCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paycor HCM Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PYCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PYCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ClearBridge Investments LLC’s position in PYCR has increased by 14.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,310,226 shares of the stock, with a value of $129.94 million, following the purchase of 682,777 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,112,371 additional shares for a total stake of worth $125.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,112,371.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 978,405 position in PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.54%, now holding 4.52 million shares worth $110.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I decreased its PYCR holdings by -25.61% and now holds 3.69 million PYCR shares valued at $90.25 million with the lessened -1.27 million shares during the period.