Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) marked $2.52 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $1.94. While Organovo Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 29.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONVO fell by -18.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.67 to $1.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.56% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2018, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on November 10, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ONVO. Piper Jaffray initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ONVO, as published in its report on June 29, 2015. Jefferies’s report from June 29, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $5 for ONVO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 29.54K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ONVO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.62%, with a gain of 44.83% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Organovo Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ONVO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ONVO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nikko Asset Management Americas,’s position in ONVO has decreased by -0.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 461,376 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.65 million, following the sale of -3,050 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 454,752 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 454,752.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 13,153 position in ONVO. ARK Investment Management LLC sold an additional 60565.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -22.03%, now holding 0.21 million shares worth $0.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ONVO holdings by -0.19% and now holds 0.15 million ONVO shares valued at $0.21 million with the lessened 287.0 shares during the period. ONVO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.80% at present.