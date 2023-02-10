As of Thursday, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OCUL) stock closed at $3.94, down from $4.10 the previous day. While Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has underperformed by -3.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCUL fell by -27.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.53 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.39% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On August 10, 2022, Berenberg started tracking Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OCUL. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on December 17, 2020, and assigned a price target of $27. Raymond James resumed its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for OCUL, as published in its report on November 13, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for OCUL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -84.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OCUL is recording 619.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.56%, with a loss of -7.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.43, showing growth from the present price of $3.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCUL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCUL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCUL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Opaleye Management, Inc.’s position in OCUL has increased by 8.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,465,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.17 million, following the purchase of 490,200 additional shares during the last quarter. Summer Road LLC made another increased to its shares in OCUL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 27,328 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,122,089.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -680 position in OCUL. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 49776.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.32%, now holding 3.81 million shares worth $10.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its OCUL holdings by -20.26% and now holds 1.85 million OCUL shares valued at $5.21 million with the lessened -0.47 million shares during the period. OCUL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.