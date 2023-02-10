As of Thursday, Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) stock closed at $60.95, down from $63.16 the previous day. While Matador Resources Company has underperformed by -3.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTDR rose by 45.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.78 to $41.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.60% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) recommending Neutral. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated MTDR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $72 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 20, 2022. Wells Fargo November 19, 2021d the rating to Overweight on November 19, 2021, and set its price target from $46 to $53. CapitalOne October 28, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for MTDR, as published in its report on October 28, 2021. The Benchmark Company’s report from October 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for MTDR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Investors in Matador Resources Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Matador Resources Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 49.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MTDR is recording 962.95K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.41%, with a loss of -0.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.50, showing growth from the present price of $60.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTDR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Matador Resources Company Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by Matador Resources Company (MTDR) based in the USA. When comparing Matador Resources Company shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 64.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTDR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTDR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MTDR has decreased by -1.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,470,977 shares of the stock, with a value of $656.6 million, following the sale of -151,078 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MTDR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,770 additional shares for a total stake of worth $626.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,938,140.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -300,668 position in MTDR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.86%, now holding 4.96 million shares worth $284.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its MTDR holdings by 6.79% and now holds 4.3 million MTDR shares valued at $246.0 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. MTDR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.80% at present.