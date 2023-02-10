As of Thursday, Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) stock closed at $63.87, down from $66.90 the previous day. While Kemper Corporation has underperformed by -4.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KMPR rose by 17.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.15 to $40.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.90% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) to Strong Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KMPR. Raymond James also Upgraded KMPR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Underperform rating on April 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $44. Raymond James February 01, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for KMPR, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from November 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $65 for KMPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Kemper Corporation (KMPR)

Investors in Kemper Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.24 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kemper Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KMPR is recording 372.13K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a gain of 12.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.80, showing growth from the present price of $63.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KMPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kemper Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KMPR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KMPR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KMPR has increased by 3.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,404,926 shares of the stock, with a value of $315.12 million, following the purchase of 205,079 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in KMPR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 221,506 additional shares for a total stake of worth $239.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,871,847.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -3,241,185 position in KMPR. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.16%, now holding 4.36 million shares worth $214.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased its KMPR holdings by 1.39% and now holds 4.35 million KMPR shares valued at $214.23 million with the added 59784.0 shares during the period. KMPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.50% at present.