In Thursday’s session, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) marked $18.76 per share, down from $19.02 in the previous session. While The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAIN fell by -49.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.50 to $15.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.66% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) to Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on February 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HAIN. Stifel also rated HAIN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2022. Evercore ISI December 02, 2022d the rating to In-line on December 02, 2022, and set its price target from $30 to $24. Piper Sandler October 21, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HAIN, as published in its report on October 21, 2022. Consumer Edge Research’s report from August 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $23 for HAIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. CL King also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HAIN has an average volume of 949.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a loss of -14.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.83, showing growth from the present price of $18.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Shares?

Packaged Foods giant The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -61.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HAIN has increased by 50.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,223,141 shares of the stock, with a value of $213.95 million, following the purchase of 4,431,441 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HAIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,342,875 additional shares for a total stake of worth $160.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,941,035.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP subtracted a -96,199 position in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.41%, now holding 5.3 million shares worth $85.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its HAIN holdings by 4.28% and now holds 3.3 million HAIN shares valued at $53.37 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. HAIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.43% at present.