SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) closed Thursday at $38.74 per share, down from $39.40 a day earlier. While SL Green Realty Corp. has underperformed by -1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLG fell by -47.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.96 to $32.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.44% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) to Hold. A report published by Citigroup on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SLG. Scotiabank also Downgraded SLG shares as ‘Sector Underperform’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 06, 2022. BMO Capital Markets December 06, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on December 06, 2022, and set its price target from $47 to $41. Truist September 14, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SLG, as published in its report on September 14, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from September 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $56 for SLG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

The current dividend for SLG investors is set at $3.25 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SL Green Realty Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SLG is recording an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.84%, with a loss of -11.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.88, showing growth from the present price of $38.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SL Green Realty Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SLG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SLG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SLG has increased by 0.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,223,848 shares of the stock, with a value of $311.03 million, following the purchase of 33,139 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SLG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,922 additional shares for a total stake of worth $204.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,057,605.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -22,130 position in SLG. Confluence Investment Management sold an additional 12457.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.60%, now holding 2.08 million shares worth $70.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Davenport & Co. LLC decreased its SLG holdings by -26.85% and now holds 1.42 million SLG shares valued at $47.89 million with the lessened -0.52 million shares during the period. SLG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.