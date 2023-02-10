Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) marked $75.58 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $72.24. While Shutterstock Inc. has overperformed by 4.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSTK fell by -19.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.74 to $44.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.92% in the last 200 days.

On November 28, 2022, JMP Securities Downgraded Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Redburn on August 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SSTK. Morgan Stanley also rated SSTK shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 28, 2022. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $105. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SSTK, as published in its report on February 12, 2021. Stifel’s report from October 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $70 for SSTK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)

SSTK currently pays a dividend of $1.08 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Shutterstock Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 318.15K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SSTK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.05%, with a loss of -4.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.75, showing decline from the present price of $75.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shutterstock Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is one of the biggest names in Internet Content & Information. When comparing Shutterstock Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 48.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SSTK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SSTK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SSTK has increased by 2.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,525,236 shares of the stock, with a value of $185.85 million, following the purchase of 99,075 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SSTK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 91,284 additional shares for a total stake of worth $151.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,865,040.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 175,499 position in SSTK. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 34.81%, now holding 0.98 million shares worth $51.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its SSTK holdings by -8.86% and now holds 0.91 million SSTK shares valued at $47.81 million with the lessened 88100.0 shares during the period. SSTK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.00% at present.