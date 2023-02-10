In Thursday’s session, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) marked $26.83 per share, down from $27.40 in the previous session. While Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PARR rose by 90.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.20 to $11.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.57% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PARR. Goldman also Upgraded PARR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 06, 2021. Cowen March 01, 2021d the rating to Outperform on March 01, 2021, and set its price target from $13 to $21. JP Morgan February 22, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PARR, as published in its report on February 22, 2021. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 94.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PARR has an average volume of 838.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.82%, with a gain of 1.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing growth from the present price of $26.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PARR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing giant Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 226.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PARR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PARR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PARR has increased by 5.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,056,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $164.07 million, following the purchase of 365,769 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PARR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.60%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PARR holdings by 19.13% and now holds 3.27 million PARR shares valued at $75.94 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. PARR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.30% at present.