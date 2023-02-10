Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) closed Thursday at $84.72 per share, up from $83.43 a day earlier. While Entegris Inc. has overperformed by 1.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTG fell by -34.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.82 to $61.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.49% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Needham started tracking Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) recommending Buy. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ENTG. Credit Suisse also rated ENTG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $108 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $109. Mizuho February 02, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ENTG, as published in its report on February 02, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $160 for ENTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

The current dividend for ENTG investors is set at $0.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Entegris Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ENTG is recording an average volume of 1.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a loss of -3.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $100.27, showing growth from the present price of $84.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Entegris Inc. Shares?

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market. When comparing Entegris Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -157.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ENTG has increased by 0.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,644,312 shares of the stock, with a value of $894.93 million, following the purchase of 40,357 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ENTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,005,836 additional shares for a total stake of worth $650.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,924,490.

During the first quarter, Select Equity Group LP added a 57,099 position in ENTG. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.72 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.80%, now holding 7.48 million shares worth $490.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its ENTG holdings by -6.40% and now holds 7.15 million ENTG shares valued at $468.82 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period.