The share price of Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) fell to $277.23 per share on Thursday from $290.52. While Saia Inc. has underperformed by -4.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAIA fell by -2.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $306.40 to $168.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.40% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 30, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SAIA. BofA Securities also Downgraded SAIA shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $215 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 01, 2022. Evercore ISI August 22, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for SAIA, as published in its report on August 22, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from June 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $234 for SAIA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Saia Inc. (SAIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Saia Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SAIA is recording an average volume of 409.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.72%, with a loss of -3.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $264.20, showing decline from the present price of $277.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Saia Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Trucking sector, Saia Inc. (SAIA) is based in the USA. When comparing Saia Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAIA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAIA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in SAIA has decreased by -0.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,489,376 shares of the stock, with a value of $731.65 million, following the sale of -11,029 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in SAIA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 55.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 981,138 additional shares for a total stake of worth $574.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,741,586.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -18,837 position in SAIA. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 30696.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.17%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $541.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SAIA holdings by 0.07% and now holds 0.88 million SAIA shares valued at $185.15 million with the added 652.0 shares during the period.