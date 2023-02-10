The share price of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) fell to $14.07 per share on Thursday from $14.34. While Harmonic Inc. has underperformed by -1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLIT rose by 51.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.80 to $8.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.63% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) to Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on May 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HLIT. Barclays also Upgraded HLIT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2022. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on June 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $9.50. JP Morgan June 01, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HLIT, as published in its report on June 01, 2020. Barclays’s report from May 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for HLIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Harmonic Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HLIT is recording an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a loss of -4.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.17, showing growth from the present price of $14.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harmonic Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Communication Equipment sector, Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is based in the USA. When comparing Harmonic Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 56.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 437.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLIT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HLIT has increased by 3.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,000,994 shares of the stock, with a value of $196.51 million, following the purchase of 444,136 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 10,131,817 additional shares for a total stake of worth $132.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,131,817.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 379,725 position in HLIT. Trigran Investments, Inc. purchased an additional 0.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.97%, now holding 6.84 million shares worth $89.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Scopia Capital Management LP decreased its HLIT holdings by -21.63% and now holds 5.98 million HLIT shares valued at $78.29 million with the lessened -1.65 million shares during the period. HLIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.