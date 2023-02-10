The share price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) fell to $68.41 per share on Thursday from $70.17. While GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -2.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On January 19, 2023, Redburn started tracking GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -47.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GEHC is recording an average volume of 3.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a loss of -3.17% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Health Information Services sector, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is based in the USA. When comparing GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -58.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GEHC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GEHC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co.’s position in GEHC has increased by 0.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 309,603 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.07 million, following the purchase of 1,500 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 80,982 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 80,982.

GEHC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.33% at present.