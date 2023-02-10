As of Thursday, Zillow Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:Z) stock closed at $43.36, down from $44.44 the previous day. While Zillow Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, Z fell by -11.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.88 to $26.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.77% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) recommending Buy. A report published by Standpoint Research on August 03, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for Z. Needham also Upgraded Z shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2020. Standpoint Research July 16, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for Z, as published in its report on July 16, 2019. Standpoint Research’s report from November 26, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $48 for Z shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and Z is recording 3.89M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.51%, with a loss of -8.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.50, showing decline from the present price of $43.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether Z is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zillow Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in Z shares?

The recent increase in stakes in Z appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in Z during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -119,608 additional shares for a total stake of worth $725.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,531,074.

During the first quarter, Independent Franchise Partners LL added a 180,751 position in Z. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 43865.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.67%, now holding 6.58 million shares worth $211.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Eminence Capital LP decreased its Z holdings by -7.70% and now holds 3.58 million Z shares valued at $115.31 million with the lessened -0.3 million shares during the period. Z shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.27% at present.