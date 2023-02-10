A share of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) closed at $1.40 per share on Thursday, down from $1.54 day before. While Regis Corporation has underperformed by -9.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGS fell by -15.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.34 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.30% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On February 01, 2021, Loop Capital Upgraded Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RGS. Loop Capital also Downgraded RGS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 22, 2020. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on April 05, 2019, and assigned a price target of $25. KeyBanc Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for RGS, as published in its report on December 21, 2017. Jefferies’s report from September 13, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $15 for RGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Regis Corporation (RGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Regis Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RGS is registering an average volume of 285.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.25%, with a loss of -18.60% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Regis Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Charles Schwab Investment Managem’s position in RGS has increased by 8.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,855,012 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.7 million, following the purchase of 315,704 additional shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. made another increased to its shares in RGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 575,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,575,000.

At the end of the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management increased its RGS holdings by 32.91% and now holds 1.34 million RGS shares valued at $1.64 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. RGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.50% at present.