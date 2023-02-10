Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) marked $35.18 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $35.44. While Model N Inc. has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MODN rose by 35.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.18 to $20.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.53% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) to Overweight. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MODN. JP Morgan also Upgraded MODN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2021. JP Morgan December 09, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for MODN, as published in its report on December 09, 2020. Craig Hallum’s report from November 11, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $38 for MODN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Model N Inc. (MODN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Model N Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 391.06K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MODN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.95%, with a loss of -12.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.50, showing growth from the present price of $35.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MODN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Model N Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MODN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MODN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s position in MODN has decreased by -22.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,772,912 shares of the stock, with a value of $153.03 million, following the sale of -1,096,736 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another decreased to its shares in MODN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -19,385 additional shares for a total stake of worth $127.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,146,721.

During the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP added a 7,026 position in MODN. First Light Asset Management LLC sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.29%, now holding 2.61 million shares worth $105.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its MODN holdings by 0.47% and now holds 2.32 million MODN shares valued at $94.13 million with the added 10894.0 shares during the period. MODN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.90% at present.